BC reports under 1,300 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,270 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 213,020.

There were 502 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 387 between Saturday and Sunday, and 381 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,387 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 376 individuals are currently hospitalized and 116 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 417 new cases, 1,325 total active cases

417 new cases, 1,325 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 121 new cases, 474 total active cases

121 new cases, 474 total active cases Interior Health: 275 new cases, 762 total active cases

275 new cases, 762 total active cases Northern Health: 274 new cases, 641 total active cases

274 new cases, 641 total active cases Island Health: 183 new cases, 576 total active cases

183 new cases, 576 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,273 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, one was in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, two were in Interior Health, three were in Northern Health, and eight were in Island Health.

To date, 90.7% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.8% have received their second dose.

From November 5 to 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.2% of cases and from October 29 to November 11, they accounted for 66.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 5 to 11) – Total 3,445



Not vaccinated: 1,890 (54.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 181 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,374 (39.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 29 to November 11) – Total 336

Not vaccinated: 202 (60.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 23 (6.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 111 (33.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 5 to 11)

Not vaccinated: 241.0

Partially vaccinated: 69.9

Fully vaccinated: 31.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 29 to November 11)