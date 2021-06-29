Roads in Washington State are literally splitting apart from the heat

With temperatures in Everson, Washington, reaching 108°F (42.2°C) yesterday, even the roads couldn’t handle the heat.

Washington State Patrol District Seven Public Information Officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant took to Twitter to share images of a road that had buckled due to burning temperatures.

State Route 544 milepost 7 near Everson, Wa is currently closed. The asphalt roadway is buckling and unsafe for travel. WSDOT is advised and detours are currently being set up. BL pic.twitter.com/5Yb9UYzbDc — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) June 28, 2021

This weekend, much of the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heatwave.

The US National Weather Service revealed that the record warmest lows have been set, and the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended today to include the Olympics and portions of the Kitsap Peninsula.

We posted the record highs from the last several days a bit ago, here’s a look at the record warmest lows that have been set. Those of us without AC found some of these number quite painful the last few days. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QxhpPBweCg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2021

In British Columbia, Lytton, saw a high of 47.5°C on June 28 — marking the new highest temperature ever recorded across Canada.