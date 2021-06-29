NewsWeather

Roads in Washington State are literally splitting apart from the heat

Jun 29 2021, 10:27 am
With temperatures in Everson, Washington, reaching 108°F (42.2°C) yesterday, even the roads couldn’t handle the heat.

Washington State Patrol District Seven Public Information Officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant took to Twitter to share images of a road that had buckled due to burning temperatures.

This weekend, much of the Pacific Northwest saw a record-breaking heatwave.

The US National Weather Service revealed that the record warmest lows have been set, and the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended today to include the Olympics and portions of the Kitsap Peninsula.

In British Columbia, Lytton, saw a high of 47.5°C on June 28 — marking the new highest temperature ever recorded across Canada.

