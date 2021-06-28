NewsWeather

Mike Hardiman/Shutterstock

As the heat wave continues to impact the city, Vancouver is poised to break all-time temperature records as it prepares for the worst of the extreme heat dome.

To paint a picture of how hot it actually is, here are a few places known to be extremely hot that aren’t as hot as Vancouver.

Vancouver is currently hotter than sunny Miami, Florida, which is actually currently facing a flash flood warning. With the humidex, temperatures will range between 28°C to 31°C in Miami, and Vancouver will see temperatures range between 37°C and 46°C, according to The Weather Network.

heat wave

Miami forecast/The Weather Network

Daily Hive reported last week that Vancouver was hotter than Los Angeles, and that is still the case today, as it’s 28°C in the City of Angels.

In fact, Vancouver will be hotter today than most places in the USA that are known for their extreme heat. Even Phoenix, Arizona!

While the standard temperatures in Phoenix are higher than in Vancouver, with the humidex, Vancouver will actually feel a few degrees hotter!

Vancouver is even going to feel hotter than Las Vegas at certain points of the day.

heat wave

Las Vegas forecast/The Weather Network

Vancouver weather

Vancouver forecast/The Weather Network

It’s even worse in parts of the Fraser Valley. Abbotsford could hit a humidex of 51°C later today.

This extreme heat wave isn’t expected to subside until Tuesday evening at the earliest.

If you think you might be at risk of heat related illnesses, be sure to check out the resources that are available at www.healthlinkbc.ca.

