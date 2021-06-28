As the heat wave continues to impact the city, Vancouver is poised to break all-time temperature records as it prepares for the worst of the extreme heat dome.

To paint a picture of how hot it actually is, here are a few places known to be extremely hot that aren’t as hot as Vancouver.

Vancouver is currently hotter than sunny Miami, Florida, which is actually currently facing a flash flood warning. With the humidex, temperatures will range between 28°C to 31°C in Miami, and Vancouver will see temperatures range between 37°C and 46°C, according to The Weather Network.

Daily Hive reported last week that Vancouver was hotter than Los Angeles, and that is still the case today, as it’s 28°C in the City of Angels.

Take a break from the afternoon heat at one of our cooling centres. With temperatures expected to reach 39c this afternoon, make use of air conditioned spaces including our cooling centres. 🧊 Cooling centre details on our website: https://t.co/lIYCEFQUmC #VancouverHeatWave pic.twitter.com/suih5IPCB7 — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) June 28, 2021

In fact, Vancouver will be hotter today than most places in the USA that are known for their extreme heat. Even Phoenix, Arizona!

While the standard temperatures in Phoenix are higher than in Vancouver, with the humidex, Vancouver will actually feel a few degrees hotter!

Vancouver is even going to feel hotter than Las Vegas at certain points of the day.

It’s even worse in parts of the Fraser Valley. Abbotsford could hit a humidex of 51°C later today.

This extreme heat wave isn’t expected to subside until Tuesday evening at the earliest.

If you think you might be at risk of heat related illnesses, be sure to check out the resources that are available at www.healthlinkbc.ca.