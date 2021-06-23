Heat wave: Vancouver is going to be hotter than Los Angeles this weekend

Vancouver’s streak of warm weather is showing no sign of slowing down. In fact, it’s looking to be hotter in Vancouver than it is in Los Angeles this weekend.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Environment Canada, Vancouver is looking at highs ranging from 22°C to 30°C between Wednesday and Sunday.

It’ll become noticeably warmer when the weekend rolls around, with highs of 26°C, 28°C, and 30°C on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

The weather agency notes that it’ll feel even warmer inland! Expect inland highs ranging between 32°C and 36°C over the weekend. And yes, that means you definitely won’t want to skip the sunscreen.

As for Los Angeles, the Weather Network is predicting highs of 24°C on Thursday and Friday (75°F) and 27°C on Saturday and Sunday (81°F).

Stay hydrated, Vancouver, and enjoy the sun!