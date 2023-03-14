NewsWeather

Spring, is that you? It's forecast to be 15°C in Vancouver this week

Mar 14 2023, 4:04 pm
Vancouver is set to get warmer weather this week than we’ve had all year, and it could finally signal the arrival of spring.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 15°C in the city Friday — a significant departure from the 15 centimetres of snow we were seeing just two short weeks ago.

A meteorologist with The Weather Network said Monday that the “warmest day of the year [is] brewing Friday and Saturday … Well-deserved, Vancouver.”

But now, the forecast has been updated showing even warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for 15°C and 14°C highs, respectively, while The Weather Network is being more conservative with 12°C and 13°C  predictions.

So get that spikeball set out and leave the winter jacket at home — we’re about to have a beautiful weekend.

