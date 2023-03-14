Spring, is that you? It's forecast to be 15°C in Vancouver this week

Vancouver is set to get warmer weather this week than we’ve had all year, and it could finally signal the arrival of spring.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 15°C in the city Friday — a significant departure from the 15 centimetres of snow we were seeing just two short weeks ago.

A meteorologist with The Weather Network said Monday that the “warmest day of the year [is] brewing Friday and Saturday … Well-deserved, Vancouver.”

Warmest day of the year brewing Friday & Saturday with temperatures pushing into the low-teens inland. Well deserved, Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/YQmwn2fuN1 — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) March 13, 2023

But now, the forecast has been updated showing even warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for 15°C and 14°C highs, respectively, while The Weather Network is being more conservative with 12°C and 13°C predictions.

So get that spikeball set out and leave the winter jacket at home — we’re about to have a beautiful weekend.