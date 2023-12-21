Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls vegan steak for not being vegan

If you’re a plant-based eater, or someone just looking to find more ethical replacements for animal products in your diet, you’ll want to steer away from one popular brand of meat substitutes that were just recalled across Canada for containing some not-so-vegan ingredients.

The product in question is a vegan “steak” from the brand Misteak, which is known for its unique plant-based “cuts” that even include marbling mimicking that of actual meat to appeal to those looking for a realistic alternative.

Unfortunately, a batch of the boxed products — which get their 20 g of protein per serving from soy — contains egg, which is not just non-vegan-friendly but is a potentially serious allergen.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall from December 19 reads.

The affected product is the 200g box of Misteak Plant-Based Vegan Steaks with the UPC 8 51335 00020 9 and a best-before date of August 24, 2024. It was confirmed to be sold in Ontario, B.C., and Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories as well.

The government arm is asking consumers not to serve, use, sell, distribute or eat the recalled “steaks,” but instead dispose of them or return them to the store they were purchased at.

Egg is considered a priority food allergen —the same as peanuts, fish and wheat — that can cause adverse symptoms in certain individuals.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to the ingredient can include hives and swelling, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anaphylaxis and more.

Other interesting and potentially serious recalls in recent weeks include enoki mushrooms for the third time this year and cantaloupes for salmonella contamination, which has actually led to a class-action lawsuit after a handful of deaths.