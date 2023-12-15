Health Canada recalls ADHD medication for risk of overdose

Health Canada has recalled a prescription drug that treats Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for a risk of overdose.

In a public advisory released on Thursday, Health Canada announced that JAMP Pharma Corporation is recalling one lot, or 100,000 units, of JAMP Guanfacine XR 1 mg tablets.

It warned that some bottles may contain higher-strength 4 mg tablets in addition to the correct strength of 1 mg tablets.

#RECALL: One lot of JAMP Guanfacine XR 1 mg tablets (white and round), an #ADHD drug for children and adolescents, is being recalled because some bottles may also contain JAMP Guanfacine XR 4 mg tablets (green and oval): https://t.co/joC1sFfqfU pic.twitter.com/I7rvqGEivs — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) December 14, 2023

“Patients taking a 4 mg tablet instead of a prescribed 1 mg tablet will unexpectedly receive a higher dose than intended, which may result in overdose and could pose serious health risks,” reads the recall notice.

JAMP Guanfacine XR is prescription medication used to treat ADHD in kids and teenagers aged six to 17.

Health Canada is advising parents to check their child’s pill bottle to ensure it contains only white, round JAMP Guanfacine XR 1 mg tablets.

If it contains any green, oval JAMP Guanfacine XR 4 mg tablets, or if you are unsure, the public health agency says to return it to your pharmacy.

“Your pharmacist will check it and provide you with a replacement if needed,” reads the recall notice. “Contact a health care professional immediately if you or your child are experiencing signs and symptoms of overdose.”

According to Health Canada, signs and symptoms of Guanfacine overdose may include hypertension (high blood pressure), hypotension (low blood pressure), bradycardia (slow heartbeat) or abnormal heart rhythms, lethargy (drowsiness/feeling tired), respiratory depression (slowed breathing), or coma (loss of consciousness).

It might take up to 24 hours for signs and symptoms of overdose to appear after taking too much of the product, the public health agency added.

“Patients with suspected overdose should consult their health care professional immediately, as they may require monitoring in hospital,” reads the advisory.

Health Canada says it’s monitoring the company’s recall and will update the public if any new health risks are identified.

In the meantime, you can contact JAMP Pharma Corporation at 1-866-399-9091, extension 501, or by email at [email protected], if you have questions about this recall.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada to confirm if there have been any reported overdoses or adverse side effects.