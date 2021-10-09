Antipsychotic drug recalled because bottles may contain epilepsy medication instead

Health Canada has issued a recall for an antipsychotic drug because some bottles may contain a drug used to treat epilepsy instead.

The recall for one lot of Riva-Risperidone 0.25 mg tablets was issued on October 9. Due to a packaging error, some bottles may contain Riva-Gabapentin 100 mg capsules instead.

Risperidone is used to treat the symptoms of psychotic disorders, namely schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. It can also be used for short-term treatment of severe dementia related to Alzheimer’s. Gabapentin is used for treating epileptic seizures.

Health Canada warns that pharmacists may not recognize the error, and could inadvertently repackage and dispense pill bottles that contain the wrong medication.

Risperidone 0.25 mg tablets are yellowish-orange, oblong-shaped coated pills. They have “0.25” on one side and “R” on the other.

Gabapentin 100 mg capsules are white hard gelatin capsules, with “Gabapentin / 100 mg” printed on the capsule in blue.

The affected lot number of Risperidone pills is C9323. The pills were packaged in 100-count bottles, and have an expiry date of March 31, 2022.

If your bottle of Risperidone contains white capsules, Health Canada advises returning the pills to a pharmacy as soon as possible. Pharmacists should check all bottles before dispensing the pills.

Individuals who miss a dose of Risperidone may not have proper control of their condition or its symptoms may worsen, the department stated.

Taking Gabapentin instead of Risperidone may cause agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, lack of muscle coordination, and fatigue. Serious side effect, such as edema, may also develop.

If you notice any of these signs or symptoms, contact your health care professional immediately.