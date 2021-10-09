Health Canada recalling 19 hand sanitizers over health risks
Oct 9 2021, 10:23 am
Health Canada has issued a recall for 19 hand sanitizers because they may pose health risks.
The recalls were issued on October 8 after undeclared impurities were found in the sanitizers. One product is also improperly labelled.
Health Canada has suspended the product licence for two of the hand sanitizers.
“[The] hand sanitizers are being recalled because they do not meet Health Canada’s requirements and may pose health risks,” the department said.
Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled hand sanitizers. If you have used one of the products and have concerns, consult a health care professional.
The recalled hand sanitizers are:
- Company: Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.
- Products: CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray; Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma; ShieldPlex
- Issue: Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
- Company: Luxe Decor Sales Ltd.
- Product: Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%)
- Issue: Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels
- Company: Dollarama L.P
- Product: MediCare Hand Sanitizer Group
- Issue: May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
- Company: Dollarama L.P
- Products: MediCare Hand Sanitizer; #01-0102475 2pk Hand Cleanser; PUR Hand Cleaner; PUR Hand Cleanser; Pur Hand Sanitizer
- Issue: May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
- Company: Dollarama L.P.
- Products: Medicare Instant Hand Cleanser Spray with Aloe and Vitamin E Moisturizer; Scented Hand Cleanser Spray; Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray
- Issue: May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
- Company: Dollarama L.P
- Products: MediCare Seasonal Hand Sanitizer; Canada Souvenir Hand Cleanser; Christmas Hand Cleanser; Easter Hand Cleanser
- Issue: May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels
- Company: Dollarama L.P.
- Product: MediCare Unscented Hand Sanitizer
- Issue: May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
- Company: Haywick Industries
- Product: PURE75 gel
- Issue: Contains undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements, directions for use and information for vulnerable population)