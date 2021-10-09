Health Canada recalling 19 hand sanitizers over health risks

Health Canada has issued a recall for 19 hand sanitizers because they may pose health risks.

The recalls were issued on October 8 after undeclared impurities were found in the sanitizers. One product is also improperly labelled.

Health Canada has suspended the product licence for two of the hand sanitizers.

“[The] hand sanitizers are being recalled because they do not meet Health Canada’s requirements and may pose health risks,” the department said.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled hand sanitizers. If you have used one of the products and have concerns, consult a health care professional.

The recalled hand sanitizers are: