First Nation developer proposes 150 townhomes in West Vancouver

The development arm of three local First Nations is proposing to develop a five-acre vacant treed property in West Vancouver’s Sandy Cove neighbourhood into market residential uses.

MST Development Corporation, a partnership between the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, has submitted a preliminary development application to turn 4165-4195 Marine Drive into a trio of three-storey buildings with a combined total of 150 townhomes.

The vast majority of the townhomes will be sized for larger families, with 45% of the units containing two bedrooms and 25% with three bedrooms. The remaining 30% will have one bedroom.

The preliminary design for the building integrates it with the sloped site, and with the removal of the trees and the top of the building aligned with the rising grade level on the western and northern sides of the property, it exposes new views of Burrard Inlet from Burkehill Road.

The buildings are terraced to mimic the grade change in the sloping site while providing ample landscaped outdoor amenity areas on the rooftops.

A total floor area of about 161,000 sq ft is proposed, giving the project a floor area ratio density 0.73 times larger than the size of the lot.

A total of 150 vehicle parking stalls and 225 bike parking spaces will be located underground.

In 2018, MST Development Corporation acquired the 50% stake of the property owned by federal crown corporation Canada Lands Company for $10.587 million.

The First Nation developer also has a longstanding partnership with Canada Lands Company on the major Jericho Lands and Heather Lands redevelopments in Vancouver.