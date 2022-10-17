Spooky stays: You can actually book a night at these two haunted Canadian spots (PHOTOS)

Are you the kind to run away or run towards a hotel that gives off Overlook-Hotel-from-The-Shining vibes? If it’s the latter, then you might want to add these two haunted Canadian spots to your questionable bucket list.

Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of 43 of the creepiest places in the world and it’s quite the variety. Those with a fear of dolls might want to avoid Mexico’s Isla de las Munecas, a UNESCO World Heritage site adorned with dolls “and doll parts.” In the UAE, there’s a ghost town that’s almost partially buried in sand; while in Iceland, the Gunnuhver geothermal mud pool is said to be haunted by a murderous spirit of a woman who starved to death.

If that sounds like something that would pique your interest, you needn’t wander that far home. In fact, you can even book a night or two at these two Canadian locations that made the list.

Just be mindful: rooms might come with an uninvited guest or two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

This gorgeous hotel set in the Canadian Rockies has it all: over 130 years of history, an 18-hole golf course, an outdoor heated pool, and a spa. It’s so luxurious you almost wouldn’t want to leave… and some spirits have done exactly that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

Fairmont Banff Springs is apparently home to at least two famous ghosts; one of which is a bride who fell down the staircase on her big day.

The second seems to be a more helpful ghost. Sam the bellman had promised to haunt the hotel back in the ’70s and, true to his word, the hardworking spirit comes in every now and then to help guests with their bags. Tipping Sam might be tricky because he has a tendency to assist guests “before disappearing.”