This haunted house in Alberta is so creepy and truly terrifying (PHOTOS)

A massive haunted house in southern Alberta is a must-visit this October, with plenty of scares to go around this Halloween.

Creepy Hollow is in Warner, approximately 482 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and 238 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

The attraction is worth the distance for some, with a spectacular amount of frights to be had.

The property has a pumpkin walk, a small-scale ghost town, the Creepy Hollow Haunted Mansion, stagecoach rides, and a mysterious maze. If you’re really feeling adventurous, there’s a creepy campground with no hookups and completely off the grid. For many young people, that sounds terrifying!

According to its website, admission ranges from $10 to $20 and runs on various dates throughout this month and some days in November.

If you are on the hunt for a ton of fall and Halloween events in the province, we have rounded them up for you right here. Thank us later, and happy Halloween!

Creepy Hollow

Where: 44046 Highway 4, Warner, Alberta