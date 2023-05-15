A brand new vegan music festival is set to take off in BC later this summer.

The Squamish Vegan Festival will be the first of its kind in North America, offering a vegan campout in a zero-waste, wellness festival setting.

The weekend-long event will take place from June 16 to 18 at Loggers Field in Squamish, BC.

Guests can expect plant gardening and vegan cooking workshops, wellness activities (including yoga, breathwork, and aerial silks lessons), sound healing, drop-in therapy sessions, and other community-minded activities during the festival.

With two stages for entertainment and musical performances – with DJ Drez and Marti Nikko headlining the event – the weekend is also set to be a music-packed soundscape in a stunning natural setting.

On the food side of things, numerous food trucks will be dishing up delicious vegan eats, all served in completely reusable containers ensuring that there will be absolutely zero waste following the event’s wrap-up.

Participating vendors include Edible Flours, Turnip the Beets, Lita’s Mexican Foods, Hoochy Booch, Good Dogs Plant Foods, and more.

Full weekend and camping passes are on sale online now.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Loggers Field, Squamish

Tickets: From $60