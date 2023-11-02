Ricky Gervais gives shoutout to Canadian fans after selling out show

Famous English stand-up comedian Ricky Gervais has shared a special shout-out after learning he set an exciting record while on tour.

According to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Gervais is the first British comedian to sell out Scotiabank Arena.

Gervais performed at the arena, which has nearly 20,000 seats, in August as part of his Armageddon tour.

To thank fans, Gervais shared the news on his Instagram with the caption, “Best fans in the world 👊.”

The comedian has had an amazing tour which started last fall. The 2022/2023 tour has sold over over 80 shows across the globe.