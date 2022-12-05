CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

The new "Harry and Meghan" trailer has the internet arguing again (VIDEO)

Dec 5 2022, 4:08 pm
Netflix

The full trailer for Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan just dropped and the internet is already feuding.

In what Netflix calls an “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, it’ll give an inside look at the reality of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile love story.

The series will delve into when the couple first got together and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the royal family.

The trailer already has some bombshell moments that has Prince Harry and Meghan stans and royal family diehard supporters at odds.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?'” says Harry.

The trailer shows scenes of the pair’s early days in the public, when they were treated like rockstars, and then the downsides of living in the public eye, being swarmed by paparazzi and attacked by tabloid magazines.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” says the Duke. “There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.”

The Sussexes’ lawyer, Jenny Afia, appears in the trailer and so does Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Bot Sentinel, a company that specializes in identifying disinformation and targeted attacks on social media.

“I realized, they’re never going to protect you,” says Meghan.

Meghan and Harry fans came out in full force to support the couple’s choice to tell their story.

Many were glad tabloids like The Daily Mail were being called out for their “disgusting racist attacks” on Meghan.

Others pointed out how Meghan has been treated compared to her royal family counterparts.

“[Every day] that the British press treats Prince Andrew better than Meghan Markle, demonstrates the misogyny & racism problems of Great Britain,” tweeted one person.

Earlier this year, Andrew was stripped of his royal title due to sexual abuse allegations against him.

Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family were not impressed.

One Twitter user went so far as to assume that Princess Diana wouldn’t be pleased by what Harry and Meghan are doing.

To which a Harry and Meghan supporter had a quick reply.

“Prince Harry is literally doing for Meghan what Charles DIDN’T do for Princess Diana, all of which ultimately led to her early death,” they replied. “Personally, I think Diana’s cheering H and M all the way. As she should. Your revisionism is wild.”

The first volume of the series (episodes one to three) premieres on December 8, followed by the second volume (episodes four to six) on December 15 on Netflix.

