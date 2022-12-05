The new "Harry and Meghan" trailer has the internet arguing again (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan just dropped and the internet is already feuding.

In what Netflix calls an “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, it’ll give an inside look at the reality of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile love story.

The series will delve into when the couple first got together and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the royal family.

The trailer already has some bombshell moments that has Prince Harry and Meghan stans and royal family diehard supporters at odds.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?'” says Harry.

The trailer shows scenes of the pair’s early days in the public, when they were treated like rockstars, and then the downsides of living in the public eye, being swarmed by paparazzi and attacked by tabloid magazines.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” says the Duke. “There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.”

The Sussexes’ lawyer, Jenny Afia, appears in the trailer and so does Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Bot Sentinel, a company that specializes in identifying disinformation and targeted attacks on social media.

Meghan’s Uk lawyer is in this, which means receipts are coming out.. Certain people better hide their kids n hide their wives 👀 pic.twitter.com/DZB6VLdSe5 — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) December 5, 2022

“I realized, they’re never going to protect you,” says Meghan.

Meghan and Harry fans came out in full force to support the couple’s choice to tell their story.

Many were glad tabloids like The Daily Mail were being called out for their “disgusting racist attacks” on Meghan.

I wasn’t going to watch #HarryandMeghanonNetflix, but I am fully invested in seeing the timeline of the war against Meghan. The @DailyMailUK in particular won’t stop their disgusting racist attacks. Also, Meghan’s style is perfection. pic.twitter.com/sSseX4zjjr — ©wordfromyrmom (@cbgb84) December 5, 2022

The ones claiming the docuseries is “partisan” are the same ones spending 5 yrs maligning & defaming a woman they never met to fit their own agenda & racist narrative. Them 6 episodes got them scared. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/fg37ZRzFzc — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) December 5, 2022

Others pointed out how Meghan has been treated compared to her royal family counterparts.

“[Every day] that the British press treats Prince Andrew better than Meghan Markle, demonstrates the misogyny & racism problems of Great Britain,” tweeted one person.

Earlier this year, Andrew was stripped of his royal title due to sexual abuse allegations against him.

Everyday that the British press treats Prince Andrew better than Meghan Markle, demonstrates the misogyny & racism problems of Great Britain. — Anne Boleyn (“Brazen Hussy”) (@TudorChick1501) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family were not impressed.

I can get on board with #HarryandMeghanonNetflix discussing media intrusion as its right and just and happens to all the royals. I cannot forgive them for 3 years of onslaught and mental abuse on their family. That, is domestic violence. #DomesticAbuse — 👑TheQueenshandbag 👜 (@Queenshandbag1) December 5, 2022

Not once, has Catherine, The Princess of Wales said a word against #HarryandMeghan. NEVER!! Again and again, Harry and Meghan directly and indirectly have tried to push her. She remains unshaken. CATHERINE IS THE INDEFATIGABLE SPIRIT OF BRITAIN. pic.twitter.com/6pNwU3XLlU — Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles’Angel (@jomilleweb) December 2, 2022

One Twitter user went so far as to assume that Princess Diana wouldn’t be pleased by what Harry and Meghan are doing.

I wonder what Princess Diana would think of what Harry and Meagain are doing, I don’t think she’d be best pleased, do you — JD 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@JackieD86388657) December 2, 2022

To which a Harry and Meghan supporter had a quick reply.

“Prince Harry is literally doing for Meghan what Charles DIDN’T do for Princess Diana, all of which ultimately led to her early death,” they replied. “Personally, I think Diana’s cheering H and M all the way. As she should. Your revisionism is wild.”

Prince Harry is literally doing for Meghan what Charles DIDN’T do for Princess Diana, all of which ultimately led to her early death. Personally, I think Diana’s cheering H and M all the way. As she should. Your revisionism is wild. https://t.co/Qn0wksIHho — Independent Thinker (@ThinkIndep) December 3, 2022

The first volume of the series (episodes one to three) premieres on December 8, followed by the second volume (episodes four to six) on December 15 on Netflix.