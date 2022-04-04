BC's epic floating waterpark near Vancouver is reopening this summer

Is it even summer in Canada if you don’t go to the lake? There’s a massive waterpark opening for the season soon less than two hours from Vancouver that has to be on your summer bucket list.

Harrison Watersports not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but they also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and seadoos for the ultimate lake trip.

According to their website, they’ve reconfigured their set up and added a new obstacle course for the 2022 season, which officially kicks off on Saturday, June 25.

“We have an exciting new expansion that we are adding to the waterpark this year,” reps told Daily Hive in an email. It’s “a new obstacle course and all-in-one action tower.”

“Also, we will be adding new grip water socks with every waterpark pass. Like every year, we like to remind everyone to book online and in advance, as all activities fill up quickly,” they said.

Here’s how the waterpark works: you book a time slot and then you get two hours to jump, bounce, and flip your way around the park.

There are swings, slides, monkey bars, teeter-totters, hamster balls, and more to discover.

There are also BBQ boats that basically take your average summer picnic and bring it to the next level.

The lake is so calm that you won’t have to contend with big waves or boat traffic, so you can relax as you grill up and chill out with your pals onboard. A 2.5-hour rental is $249.

There are also bumper boats available if you and your friends don’t mind a little splashy, playful competition. It’s $23.81 for a half-hour rental.

And if you’re craving more adventure, you can bomb around in a seadoo. Rentals start at $110 for one hour.

Daily Hive has reached out to Harrison Watersports for more information on their 2022 opening and will update this story.

Right now, you can book some activities as early as May. Bookings for the waterpark go from June 25 onwards.

“We are excited to see everyone back for another great summer season, and we know that everyone will enjoy the new expansion of the waterpark, as well as, some other new exciting features we are adding to our facility this year,” said the waterpark.

So if you’re going to make a weekend of it, you might want to plan your road trip or weekend getaway now.

When: Open daily May to September

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $33.99