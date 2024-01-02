FoodRestaurant Openings

Hannam Supermarket Express to soft open in Yaletown this week

Folks living and working in Yaletown, we’ve got great news. Hannam Supermarket’s anticipated express location is soft launching soon.

The brand, the first large-scale Korean mart in Western Canada, has shared that its newest outpost in Vancouver will open on January 5.

Hannam already operates several Metro Vancouver stores and a Robson Street location in Vancouver.

We can expect the fresh 1185 Mainland Street destination to offer specialized Korean food and lifestyle products, just like the other outposts.

Hannam Supermarket

Daily Hive

Hannam is known for selling all sorts of Korean goods that are difficult to find anywhere else, including grocery staples, Korean snacks, household appliances, and more.

The Korean grocery store is opening where Swirl Wine Store once operated for over 17 years.

Hannam Supermarket — Yaletown Express

Address: 1185 Mainland Street, Vancouver

