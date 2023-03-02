We love a community collaboration, especially when it’s between neighbours.

In the spirit of supporting others in the hospitality industry (and making it easier to enjoy nice wine), Hanai Restaurant is now offering free corkage on bottles of wine purchased from its neighbour Liberty Wines.

Offered only on Thursdays, the weekly partnership means that you can pop into Liberty Wines to pick up a bottle, then head over to Hanai and enjoy the wine with your dinner, with no additional corking fee.

It’s a pretty fantastic (not to mention generous) deal, as buying a bottle of wine at a restaurant can get quite expensive.

Grab a bottle of pinot gris to enjoy alongside Hanai’s candied anchovies, or opt for a natural orange wine to sip alongside the lemongrass chicken.

Only one bottle per table will be permitted, and you must have your Liberty receipt with you as well.

Hanai is located at 1590 Commercial Drive and Liberty Wine is at 1622 Commercial Drive.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

