CFIA recalls Hampton House chicken nuggets for possible Salmonella risk

Hogan Short
Feb 10 2022, 5:23 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Hampton House-brand chicken nuggets due to a possible risk of salmonella.

The recalled product was sold in 3 kg packages with best-before date of November 10, 2022. The CFIA updated this food product with a recall warning on February 9, 2022.

Here is the latest recalled product info:

Hampton House Recall

Health Canada

The Hampton House chicken nuggets have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

There has been no reported sickness from consuming this product. The recall was triggered by testing results.

If you have purchased the product, do not consume it. Throw it away, or take it back to the location where it was purchased.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Hampton House chicken nuggets

Government of Canada

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation in case there are any other products that might be contaminated. If other high-risk products are discovered, the CFIA will recall the products and notify the public.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

