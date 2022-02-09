FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

strEATS Kitchen offering one free taco to Karens this week

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 9 2022, 7:53 pm
strEATS Kitchen offering one free taco to Karens this week
@streatskitchens/Instagram | Courtesy of Dished
Hoping to break the stigma against Karens, strEATS Kitchen is offering a funny but entirely real food special this week.

On February 11, if your legal name is Karen, this popular street food spot will give you one taco completely free.

“In partnership with Karen for Karens, a charity dedicated to breaking the #stigmaagainstkaren, we are celebrating National Karen Day on February 11,” the restaurant franchise stated in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by strEATS Kitchens (@streatskitchens)

This will be a glorious day for the Karens of Canada, who have had their reputations tarnished by the bad behaviour of others caught on video.

Nine different tacos are available on the menu here. Fish, peri-peri chicken, mango shrimp, and veggie garden tacos are only half of the options for Karens to consider ordering when they show up.

If tacos aren’t your thing, or your name is something other than Karen, you can, of course, still enjoy a taco. You’ll just have to pay for it. There are also burritos, poutines, fish and chips, and more available at strEATS.

There are several locations across Canada, with one in Ottawa, one in Winnipeg, eight in Alberta, and five in British Columbia.

If your first name is Karen, stop by strEATS Kitchen with your legal government ID for a free meal, a safe space where hopefully nobody is trying to capture your behaviour on camera.

And if you’re a Karen who has been part of the problem, maybe this is a chance to self-reflect over a delicious taco.

strEATS Kitchens

When: Friday, February 11
Where: Any strEATS Kitchens locations
Price: FREE (for Karens)

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
