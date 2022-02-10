A group of patrons at a Cactus Club in Coquitlam was forced to leave the establishment after mistakenly having the police called on them.

A viral video that was circulating on TikTok shows a group of South Asian students standing outside a Cactus Club speaking to police officers.

The caption for the video read, “12 university students were kicked out of Cactus Club in Coquitlam last night by the police without even checking their IDs just for being brown.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Coquitlam RCMP said officers were contacted to assist restaurant security staff with 12 “unwanted guests.”

It goes on to say that the group was asked to leave Cactus Club due to an incident that allegedly occurred at a Cactus Club location in Langley.

“Last Saturday night, a group came into our Coquitlam location. Our security personnel believed that a few members of the party were connected to a serious incident that occurred at another one of our restaurants, and the RCMP was called,” Cactus Club told the Daily Hive in a statement.

That’s when Mounties showed up and asked the group to leave.

“After reviewing the situation, it is clear we made a mistake. They should not have been asked to leave,” continued the statement.

“We recognize how upsetting this experience was for the guests involved. We deeply regret what occurred and offer our unreserved apology.”

In the video, you can hear one of the patrons understandably frustrated, suggesting that no one was asked for identification and that the diners were embarrassed in front of other patrons at the restaurant.

The video also suggests the group was there to enjoy a birthday dinner.