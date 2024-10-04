Magical paddleboarding witches float into Vancouver this weekend

Looking for a magical way to start your Halloween season? A group of paddleboarders will take to Vancouver’s waters this weekend, and it will be a downright bewitching sight.

The 4th annual Witchilano Paddle is taking place on Saturday, October 5, at Kitsilano Beach starting at 11 am.

All witches and warlocks are welcome, and the event also helps to raise funds and donations for an important cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VWA Tours & Rentals (@vancouverwateradventures)

“I would like to take this opportunity to collect donations for SHARE Family and Community Services,” said Maria Sommer, event organizer, in the Facebook event. “Please bring any packaged food in good condition. Most needed items are canned goods, whole grain rice or legumes, and baby formula. Cash is also welcome and appreciated, as they can put it towards most needed items.

“Please don’t forget to bring donations – think of it as your small price of admission and a way to spread some light.”

All participants are asked to meet at Kits Beach at 11 am to take some photos before hitting the water at approximately 11:30 am.

Paddlers will then make their way toward Granville Island before returning to Kitsilano, though participants can also do the Witchilano Paddle as a one-way journey.

Of course, witch and warlock costumes in mostly black are highly recommended to complete the spooky atmosphere.

“Please make sure you are an experienced paddler, have a PFD, and a leash,” added Sommer. “All paddle levels welcome and no one will be left behind, but this should not be your first time on the board nor should you feel uncomfortable on a board. Paddle at your own risk. There will be no official instruction, leadership, liability, lifeguard, safety personnel or supervision.”

Vancouver Water Adventures will also open its Kits location for standup paddleboard rentals, though a limited number of boards are available.

When: October 5, 2024

Time: 11 am meeting, 11:30 am paddle begins

Where: Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver

Cost: By donation to SHARE Family and Community Services