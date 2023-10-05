6 spooky Halloween markets haunting Metro Vancouver this season
Halloween season is here, so let’s get into the spirit of things by sprucing up our favourite haunt!
Head to these spooky markets happening in and around Metro Vancouver this October to support local businesses while also picking up the perfect items for your Halloween plans.
Whether you’re looking for handmade goods, costume pieces or decorations, these Halloween markets have got you covered. Have fun!
All Hallows’ Eve Market
What: Shop for whatever your witchy, gothic, nerdy or geeky heart desires at the All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market. Over 60 vendors from across Metro Vancouver and the Valley will be in attendance, with haunted houses, skulls, wands, oddities, and more being sold.
When: October 14 and 15, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Sapperton Pensioners Hall – 318 Keary Street, New Westminster
Admission: $2; children 12 and under are free.
Halloween Trick or Treat Artisan Market
What: This free community event at LuLu Island Winery features local artisans, free trick-or-treating for children and dogs, hot beverages, and more. A local artisan chocolatier will also be on-site to treat parents to gourmet chocolate, too, so there’s something for everyone at this Halloween market.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Admission: Free
Spooky Pop-Up – a Halloween Market
What: An all-ages spooky pop-up shop and bop at Robson Square. Bring the whole family down to check out Halloween and horror-inspired shopping, food trucks, an intimate concert performance, and more. Food trucks will be serving up tasty food at this dog-friendly outdoor event.
When: October 14, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Nightmare Before Christmas Market
What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back at the Croatian Cultural Centre with over 70 spooky vendors. There will also be a food truck, concession, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, costumes are encouraged.
When: October 7 and 8, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Admission: Adults $4 in advance, $5 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $7 (online only); purchase online
Halloween Market Langley
What: Community Market’s Halloween Market Langley offers seasonal vendors and fun for the whole family. The first 50 children will receive a free gift, and there will be door prizes as well.
When: October 28 and 29, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Willoughby Community Hall— 20809 83rd Avenue, Langley
Admission: By donation to the One Heart Foundation
Spooktacular Halloween Market
What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with over 100 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone and get a photo taken with Mario and Luigi. There will be food trucks on-site, and costumes are highly encouraged.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey
Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation