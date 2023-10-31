There isn’t anything scarier than Vancouver’s housing and redevelopment market, and one house decided to show it with a super spooky rental display.

The house, near the southwest corner of Victoria Drive and East Georgia Street, can be seen decked out with a series of graves and “for sale” signs with devilish realtors.

If the bloody masks and creepy make-up around the city don’t scare you, these decorations definitely will.

One of the real estate signs reads, “Your home for sale.” If that wasn’t scary enough, right next to it shows the demonic real estate agent ready to sell “your home” with a devilish grin.

Spooky.

The graves underneath the signs may look like your classic Halloween decorations, but they become even more haunting once you take a closer look.

Each grave represents a business that has closed in Vancouver over the years due to various developments and acquisitions.

One of the graves shows the Imperial, the much-loved live music venue that was acquired by the MRG Group in 2018.

The dig at the housing market doesn’t stop at the graves.

Underneath a “land assembly” sign, you can see a collection of toys in a display of cardboard boxes as their homes with real estate signs covering them for shelter. These decorations might just be the scariest of all.

What do you think is more haunting, the house or its message?