Halloween fireworks were in full force in Vancouver despite new ban (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

It was Vancouver’s first Halloween with a fireworks ban in effect but the pyrotechnics appeared to be in full force around the city.

On November 1, 2020, the City of Vancouver enacted the ban by eliminating the permit system and process that allows for consumer-grade fireworks to be purchased by the public.

Despite the new measures, fireworks were still heard around the city, particularly in the West End and East Vancouver.

Here’s what Vancouver’s fireworks looked like on Halloween night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence (@platinumman2012)

Who ordered the fireworks in downtown Vancouver? pic.twitter.com/Tl2No7srzP — 💽💽 Katie Ujihisa 💽💽 (@sandkatt) October 30, 2021

The West End was lit up tonight. A Vancouver tradition continues. pic.twitter.com/cne7s64mr8 — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) November 1, 2021

happy halloween from North Vancouver loving the fireworks pic.twitter.com/xyqwZG6TRw — Shelly P (@shellenepaull) November 1, 2021

At 3:07AM in Spanish Bay Vancouver Fireworks instead of #NorthernLights No Luck this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oWnM5de5zI — ᛕ᥅꠸ꫀꪶ (@kari_dl) October 31, 2021

The jack-o’-lantern 🎃 I carved has more teeth than this ban🤦‍♀️ #Fireworks still going strong at 11:45pm ⏰ why approve a bylaw but not extra enforcement❓ Listen👂here👇

P.S. I live within a block of a hospice. If it’s not enforced here, then where? #Halloween #VanPoli pic.twitter.com/6A7COxZIje — Melissa De Genova (@MelissaDeGenova) November 1, 2021



