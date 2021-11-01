EventsNewsHalloween

Halloween fireworks were in full force in Vancouver despite new ban (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Vincent Plana
Nov 1 2021, 4:24 pm
(KuljeetKaila/Twitter)

It was Vancouver’s first Halloween with a fireworks ban in effect but the pyrotechnics appeared to be in full force around the city.

On November 1, 2020, the City of Vancouver enacted the ban by eliminating the permit system and process that allows for consumer-grade fireworks to be purchased by the public.

Despite the new measures, fireworks were still heard around the city, particularly in the West End and East Vancouver.

Here’s what Vancouver’s fireworks looked like on Halloween night:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lawrence (@platinumman2012)

 


