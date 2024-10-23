EventsNewsHalloweenWeather

Vancouver's Halloween weekend weather forecast brings spooky shift

Albert Rimsky/Shutterstock

Halloween is just around the corner, and this is the last weekend before October 31 — traditionally the time of many Halloween parties.

But before you nail down your costume — what’s the weather doing?

Last weekend brought record-setting rainfall to the Lower Mainland during an atmospheric river storm. Could we have a repeat?

Luckily, this weekend is looking more calm; however, we are seeing a shift away from sunny weekday weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for periods of rain both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures hovering between 8°C and 13°C.

ECCC

ECCC

The weather agency currently has no warnings active for the Lower Mainland.

This Halloween weekend could require a rain jacket and some warm clothing — the usual fall and winter apparel for Vancouverites.

We’ll bring you a weather update closer to October 31 for Halloween itself.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected]
