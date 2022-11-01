Metro Vancouver residents might be feeling a bit sleepy this morning following a loud night of fireworks.

The majority of which were set off illegally as Vancouver enacted a fireworks ban in 2021, forbidding the sale and launching of fireworks except by certified fireworks technicians.

“Our Fire Prevention Inspectors and fire crews will be out tonight responding to 311 complaints, patrolling neighbourhoods, and issuing fines for people using fireworks in Vancouver,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tweeted Halloween night.

Our Fire Prevention Inspectors and fire crews will be out tonight responding to 311 complaints, patrolling neighbourhoods and issuing fines for people using fireworks in Vancouver. No permits have been applied for, so all fireworks are illegal. @CityofVancouver — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 31, 2022

However, the lawbreakers appeared to be largely undeterred as many reported hearing fireworks until the early morning hours.

Can you please do something about the fireworks? They have been shooting for hours in south Vancouver. Large groups in the parking lot near 56th Ave & Fraser, at Ross Park, and at Moberly Park. 311 isn’t picking up. — Kieran M Christensen (@kieranmchriste1) November 1, 2022

Others said 311 wasn’t picking up when they called to report the fireworks.

What a joke. Multiple complaints made and no one has responded. Nice work “cracking down” — helen (@90daysuckasfan) November 1, 2022

All of the pets and Animals are terrorized every year. They tremble and won’t eat and won’t go outside the same night or next day to pee 😡 — Tamara Cassidy, Vegan, Animal Liberation Activist (@AnimalandLandXO) November 1, 2022

Lots of fireworks in our neighborhood – Vancouver Heights. Our dog was not happy. — garnet timothy harry (@garncarlos) November 1, 2022

Residents in Surrey who were hearing the loud bangs and pops until 4 am were out of luck, as the City of Surrey complaint line stopped answering calls at midnight.

If you have concerns regarding the misuse of fireworks in your neighborhood, contact Surrey Bylaws at 604-591-4370 (operating until midnight on Oct 31). Please do not use 911 for fireworks related concerns, 911 is reserved for emergencies only. pic.twitter.com/IhBlJQp22B — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) October 31, 2022

Others mentioned a lot of fireworks were set off on school grounds.

I’m really surprised that our schools do not have any security on Halloween @Surrey_Schools. The sheer volume of people with fireworks at Cambridge Elem is ridiculous. @CityofSurrey @SurreyRCMP — Cindy Dalglish (she/her) (@CindyDalglish) November 1, 2022



But not everyone hated the fireworks.

I love fireworks at Halloween. I know there are alot of detractors but I love it. Such a uniquely vancouver thing pic.twitter.com/NmP2gm5cUo — Anthony Riglietti (@anthony604) November 1, 2022



And while the fireworks going off in the middle of the night were definitely not allowed, some people and places did have permits.

The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival was able to dazzle folks in that city.

Other places which allowed fireworks: Burnaby, District of North Vancouver, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam.