What fireworks ban? Residents complain of sleepless Halloween night in Metro Vancouver

Nov 1 2022, 4:34 pm
Metro Vancouver residents might be feeling a bit sleepy this morning following a loud night of fireworks.

The majority of which were set off illegally as Vancouver enacted a fireworks ban in 2021, forbidding the sale and launching of fireworks except by certified fireworks technicians.

“Our Fire Prevention Inspectors and fire crews will be out tonight responding to 311 complaints, patrolling neighbourhoods, and issuing fines for people using fireworks in Vancouver,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tweeted Halloween night.

However, the lawbreakers appeared to be largely undeterred as many reported hearing fireworks until the early morning hours.

Others said 311 wasn’t picking up when they called to report the fireworks.

Residents in Surrey who were hearing the loud bangs and pops until 4 am were out of luck, as the City of Surrey complaint line stopped answering calls at midnight.

Others mentioned a lot of fireworks were set off on school grounds.


But not everyone hated the fireworks.


And while the fireworks going off in the middle of the night were definitely not allowed, some people and places did have permits.

The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival was able to dazzle folks in that city.

Other places which allowed fireworks: Burnaby, District of North Vancouver, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam.

