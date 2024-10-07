45 companies hiring hundreds of roles at Metro Vancouver job fair this week

Dozens of well-known companies are coming together for a huge job fair this week in Metro Vancouver, and there’s still time for job seekers to participate.

The Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in partnership with WorkBC Centre North Vancouver and YWCA Metro Vancouver, are hosting the 2024 Journey to Employment Hiring Fair on Wednesday, October 9, at The Pipe Shop.

Hundreds of positions are up for grabs at the Shipyards venue in North Vancouver as exhibitors from various industries look to fill vacant positions.

“This job fair is a crucial opportunity for job seekers to connect with local employers, gain valuable insights into the job market, and take significant steps towards achieving their career goals,” said Tracy Mitchell, senior manager of the Squamish Nation’s Stitsma Career Centre.

The first Journey to Employment Hiring Fair since 2018 is expected to attract over 1,000 job seekers for positions in industries like hospitality, healthcare, retail, and finance.

Highlights of the 40+ employers who will be attending the fair include the Canada Border Services Agency, the City of Vancouver, Cypress Mountain, Fortis BC, Parq Vancouver, TransLink, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, and Vancouver Coastal Health.

Attendees will meet hiring managers face-to-face, can apply for open positions right on the spot, and learn about and register for free career services and support through WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online, though walk-ins are also welcome on the day.

When: October 9, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free