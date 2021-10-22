Scary fun: 11 Halloween costume parties around Vancouver

Where can you scare up some spooky seasonal fun and show off your costume in Vancouver? At these 11 Halloween parties.

Yes, you’ll need to wear a costume, preferably your sexiest and/or scariest one. And yes, you’ll definitely hear “Thriller,” “Monster Mash,” “The Purple People Eater” and “Ghostbusters” — many, many times. But that’s the charm of Halloween parties and spooky season!

PARTY ON LAND

This party takes over two floors of the city’s most recognizable landmark: Science World. Wet your whistle at the five bars while listening to live performers and six DJs.

Location: Science World, 1455 Quebec Street

Date: Saturday, October 30

Starts at: 9 pm

Price: $55+

Party until late at Vancouver’s funkiest venue. Hear live music from surf punk rockers Cawama and rock trio Bad Money Band. Great prizes, too.

Location: Funky Winker Beans, 37 West Hastings Street

Date: Saturday, October 30

Starts at: 9 pm

Price: $27+

The city’s best weekly South Asian night is hosting this epic party, which is guaranteed to sell out. Wear your best costume for the chance to win a pair of Vancouver Canucks tickets.

Location: Levels Nightclub, 560 Seymour Street

Date: Thursday, October 28

Starts at: 10 pm

Price: $17+

After the Parade of Lost Souls ends, the party continues with live music, visuals and performances.

Location: The Wise Hall, 1882 Adanac Street

Date: Saturday, October 30

Starts at: 9:30 pm

Price: $35+

Let’s do the time warp again! Experience the cult classic film the way it was meant to be experienced: while surrounded by people shouting and throwing things at the screen. Strictly speaking, these screenings aren’t exactly parties, but they do involve costumes, dancing, and giving yourself over to absolute pleasure. Plus the Rio Theatre serves booze. They sure sound like Halloween parties to us…

Location: Rio Theatre, 1660 East Broadway

Date: October 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31

Starts at: Various times

Price: $20+

PARTY ON THE WATER

Spend three fun-filled hours cruising around on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to Vancouver’s hottest DJs playing top 40, throwback, hip hop and club hits.

Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard

Date: Friday, October 29

Departs at: 8:30 pm

Price: $29+

Hop aboard the Magic Spirit for Halloween fun on the high seas. Dance the night away on this three-level floating nightclub as DJs play top 40, throwback, hip hop and club hits.

Departs from: 1601 Bayshore Drive

Date: Friday, October 29

Departs at: 9 pm

Price: $40+

Set sail on the Burrard Queen and enjoy top 40, throwback, hip hop and club hits along with amazing views. This two-level floating club has something for every Halloween partygoer.

Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard

Date: Saturday, October 30

Departs at: 8:30 pm

Price: $51+

Party in style on the West Coast’s largest charter boat, the Magic Spirit. Take in amazing views of Vancouver through the panoramic windows while dancing to hip hop, throwback, R&B and reggaetón.

Departs from: 1601 Bayshore Drive

Date: Saturday, October 30

Departs at: 9 pm

Price: $51+

Why party on dry land when you could set sail on the three-level Queen of Diamonds for three hours of top 40, hip hop, throwback, R&B and reggaetón? Also enjoy tarot card readings and Halloween gift bags from the event’s sponsors.

Departs from: 750 Pacific Boulevard

Date: Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30

Departs at: 8:45 pm

Price: $90+