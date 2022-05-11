If there’s a common theme this year, it’s that a lot of festivals and events that were halted the past two years are now making a return.

Counting among these events is the Halibut Festival, a two-day event that brings freshly-caught Pacific Halibut to Fresh Street Market locations around the province.

The celebration was paused for the last two years, so this year’s arrival of the 10,000 pounds of the salt-water fish is an exciting one.

As part of the festivities, there will be family-friendly activities, food demonstrations, and a halibut BBQ, complete with tasty halibut burgers.

Happening this coming weekend on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, at participating locations, the festival is as much a celebration of being able to bring the community together in-person again as it is about the Halibut.

Customers will be able to learn about seafood sustainability while having the chance to purchase fresh Halibut at its best price of the season.

The Halibut burgers will be made on-site and available for purchase from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

The Halibut Festival will take place at the following locations around BC:

May 14, 2022:

Fresh St. Market in Whistler, 4330 Northlands Blvd, Whistler

Fresh St. Market in Surrey Panorama Village, 15127 Highway 10, Surrey

Fresh St. Market in Vancouver (Vancouver House), 1423 Continental Street, Vancouver

May 15, 2022: