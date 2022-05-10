To celebrate international burger day later this month, Sirius Craving food truck is rolling over to Coho Coffee for a one-night-only event.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 28, the neon spaced-themed food truck known for its handhelds, fries, and more will be inviting guests to enjoy an exclusively curated three-course sit-down event.

Sirius will be offering two seatings for this shindig. You can book your tickets now through EventBrite.

The menu includes Pomme Frites, your choice of The ‘Cheeseburger’ or The ‘Cheeseburger Vegetarian,’ and Julie’s Key Lime to finish.

“We wanted to create a truly memorable burger experience for International Burger Day this year and are definitely dialing it up with our first sit-down event,” said Brockton Lane of Sirius Craving.

“Coho Coffee is a great pop-up event space in East Vancouver. We couldn’t think of a better partner for us. So come down for this special one-night-only experience! We’ll also have awesome beer selections and beverages as well.”

Sirius Craving inside Coho Coffee (pop-up)

When: Saturday, May 28; seatings at 6 and 8 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $60; buy online