The Half Corked Marathon is returning to the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos this fall on September 11, 2021.



Just like in years prior, tickets will be allocated via a lottery system, open now until Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Lottery winners will receive confirmation of their spot and instructions to purchase two tickets, which will be on sale from May 27 to 31, 2021.

This unique event is inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, France.

Folks who participate in this event will travel along either the Black Sage Bench or the Golden Mile Bench route.

People are also encouraged to dress up in bright and charismatic costumes, and winners will be given prizes.

After the run, there will be wine sampling, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the winemakers and teams behind the iconic wineries.

The Half Corked weekend also offers options to purchase tickets to attend the Primavera Dinner on Friday, September 10, and that Dinner on the Farm at Kismet Estate Winery event that follows the run on Saturday, September 11.

All events will adhere to local and provincial health orders and recommendations with limited numbers, smaller wave sizes, sanitization, physical distancing, and face-covering policies.

