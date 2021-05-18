NewsWeather

Epic thunder and lightning storm lights up Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
May 18 2021, 9:07 am
Submitted by Jason Cheng

After several days of sunshine, Vancouver’s forecast took an unexpected turn on Monday evening.

Ongoing showers became intense lighting up Vancouver’s skies with thunder and lightning.

Here are some remarkable photos of Mother Nature’s display around the city last night.

thunder vancouver

Submitted by Jason Cheng

thunder vancouver

Submitted by Jason Cheng

