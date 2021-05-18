Epic thunder and lightning storm lights up Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
After several days of sunshine, Vancouver’s forecast took an unexpected turn on Monday evening.
Ongoing showers became intense lighting up Vancouver’s skies with thunder and lightning.
Here are some remarkable photos of Mother Nature’s display around the city last night.
- See also:
Absolutely EPIC lightning storm happening over #NorthVan & #Vancouver right now!!! The night time acoustics are making for the LOUDEST thunderstorm I’ve ever heard in BC. #BCstorm #ImNotSleeping #SoundOn pic.twitter.com/C8IJ6ewEI7
— Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) May 18, 2021
I’m obsessed. #vancouver #lightning #thunder #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/pPQwooSb08
— KaeliTheKool (@KaeliTheKool) May 18, 2021
Just caught this from my window #vancouver #thunderstorm #lightning pic.twitter.com/Yzh7vE2HVj
— RJ O. (@RJO1111) May 18, 2021
Full shot pic.twitter.com/wywdvhtACW
— RJ O. (@RJO1111) May 18, 2021
— RJ O. (@RJO1111) May 18, 2021
⚡️Beautiful show tonight !! #vancouver #Thunder #vancouverthunder @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/eJA85mgxeD
— This is Flo (@flovancity) May 18, 2021
Getting a pre-bedtime light show here in Vancouver 🌩️ And some damn loud thunders pic.twitter.com/eluL14DC1S
— animarteinn / owllock (@animarteinn) May 18, 2021
Thunder and lightening out in Burnaby right now. Caught this on video #vancouver #burnaby #storm #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/fOvf6LOt4z
— Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleton) May 18, 2021
Lighting and thunder too… In Vancouver?! So rare. pic.twitter.com/mGt8AN9d9x
— Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) May 18, 2021