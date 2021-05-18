Epic thunder and lightning storm lights up Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

After several days of sunshine, Vancouver’s forecast took an unexpected turn on Monday evening.

Ongoing showers became intense lighting up Vancouver’s skies with thunder and lightning.

Here are some remarkable photos of Mother Nature’s display around the city last night.

Absolutely EPIC lightning storm happening over #NorthVan & #Vancouver right now!!! The night time acoustics are making for the LOUDEST thunderstorm I’ve ever heard in BC. #BCstorm #ImNotSleeping #SoundOn pic.twitter.com/C8IJ6ewEI7 — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) May 18, 2021

Getting a pre-bedtime light show here in Vancouver 🌩️ And some damn loud thunders pic.twitter.com/eluL14DC1S — animarteinn / owllock (@animarteinn) May 18, 2021