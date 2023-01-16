If there’s one thing we love more than crepes, it’s an unlimited amount of crepes.

Lucky for us, Cora Restaurants is kicking off its All You Can Eat Crepe Festival today, January 16.

The offer, which runs for nearly a month and ends on February 12, will be available at Cora locations across the country.

This is the first time the AYCE Festival has been offered, and diners will be able to get as many crepes as they can handle – but only refills of one crepe at a time will be offered.

The offer is for plain crepes only and is only valid for those dining in (not for take-out or delivery). The crepes also must be consumed on-site, which means you can’t order a huge stack and then take them with you to go.

Cora’s, which is known for its huge breakfast menu, operates dozens of locations in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.