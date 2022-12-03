News

Wall of human hair is a powerful message supporting Iranian freedom

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 3 2022, 10:58 pm
Wall of human hair is a powerful message supporting Iranian freedom
YWCA

It’s been almost three months since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, and global support for freedom for Iranian women hasn’t slowed down, especially here in Vancouver.

On Saturday, December 3, people gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a demonstration led by the YWCA.

It’s not just a gathering or a march, though. People will be using their own hair to deliver a message of hope.

iran hair protest

YWCA

“Powerful acts of protest have included women burning their hijabs and chopping off their hair as a potent act of defiance against Iran’s regime,” YWCA told Daily Hive.

“We will be putting on a powerful act using a medium that has become a visceral visual message for women of Iran in response to the Iranian regime: hair.”

iran protest

YWCA

The Hopeful Hair installation will be a wall of hair, and the public can cut a lock and add it to the wall. As more hair is added, it will reveal the message, “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM.”

Demonstrators will be working on the human hair wall on Saturday, December 3, until 4 pm at Howe and West Georgia Street.

