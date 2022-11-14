Canada bans tens of thousands of members of the Iranian regime

Tens of thousands of members of the Iranian regime, including many members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are now banned from entering Canada.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendocino says Canada has designated the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regime that has engaged in terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.

“The consequences will be severe. Those listed under the Immigration and Refugees Protection Act shall be permanently inadmissible and have no safe haven in Canada. This is the strongest sanction imposed on the Iranian regime yet. We will continue to stand up for women’s rights and fight for justice on behalf of the families of PS752. Canada will be a beacon for human rights around the world,” says Mendocino.

In a release, the government says that Canada continues to stand with those who continue to stand up and demand their rights, saying the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of these demonstrations – killing, beating, and arresting protesters – once again makes clear its blatant disregard for human rights.

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to sanction additional Iranian individuals and entities.

Since this announcement, so far, Canada has imposed sanctions against 52 Iranian individuals and 18 entities.

In recent months, there have been protests around the world, and across Canada, against the Iranian government after the high-profile death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was reportedly beaten while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.

Condemnation against the Iranian regime has followed in the wake of her death for more than a month, and violence has erupted in the country with several videos showing police firing on mourners in recent days.

Late last month, #FreedomHumanChain protests took place in 10 Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

With files from Daily Hive Staff