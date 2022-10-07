Vancouver joins "massive" global rally to fight for women's freedom in Iran

Another rally is planned for Vancouver this weekend in response to ongoing protests in Iran in the fight for women’s freedom.

Vancouver joins a global response to the situation in Iran, with “massive rallies” also planned in London, Paris, Rome, Istanbul, Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York.

The rally for Iran takes place on October 8 at 3 pm at the Vancouver Art Gallery this Saturday and is being organized by the Metro Vancouver Iranian-Canadian community.

According to a statement from The Iranian Women’s Freedom Rally, Saturday’s demonstration is in solidarity and support of the women and men who are “standing bravely in opposition of the repressive laws and the brutality that is being used against them by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“In recent days, the movement has spread to many cities in Iran and is considered the largest uprising in recent times. Across the country, women and men of all ages, university students and academics alike, labour groups, and even young school children have joined together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini and the unfair laws and practices against women.”

Organizers invite BC advocacy groups to join the rally, including multicultural communities, policymakers, and elected officials, “to stand arm-in-arm in decrying the unfair treatment of women in Iran.”

They’re also hoping supporters will help formally denounce Iran’s current regime.

“It is imperative that we send a clear message that Canada is aware of the plight of Iranian Women and that Canadians support their brave efforts.”