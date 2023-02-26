15 cm of snow fell in Metro Vancouver overnight (PHOTOS)

Vancouver just got hit with a blast of snowy winter weather, and it’s kind of beautiful.

The snow started falling and sticking to the ground at around 5 pm in the City of Vancouver. Overnight, it got heavier and heavier. On Sunday morning, Vancouver woke up to a blanket of fresh, white snow.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky corridor from Squamish to Whistler since Friday afternoon.

The forecast called for snowfall amounts ranging from 10 to 25 cm, with more over higher terrain, with snowfall amounts carrying depending on elevation proximity to the water.

According to a weather summary by ECCC this morning, Vancouver saw around 15 to 20 cm of snow, 30 cm in West Vancouver, and Vancouver International Airport saw 11 cm.

Although most of us probably aren’t looking forward to all the shovelling, it really is quite pretty.

East Vancouver near Boundary. I feel like breaking into a verse of Winter Wonderland. Why is that considered a Christmas Carol? #bcstorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/1qzKTOBtwu — Brenda 🇨🇦 (@CanadianRogue81) February 26, 2023