If you’re unfamiliar, Haida Gwaii is a remote, misty archipelago made up of 150 islands. Known for its stunning natural beauty and deep Indigenous roots, it’s the ancestral home of the Haida people and is teeming with wildlife, ancient rainforests, and the centuries-old totem poles of SGang Gwaay Llnagaay.

Indigenous tourism is experiencing a significant growth in BC, and according to National Geographic, the top reason to visit Haida Gwaii is to observe Haida traditions. The magazine also highlights Ocean House, an eco-lodge that recently moved ashore on Graham Island, as a must-visit spot.

The islands offer plenty of adventure, from whale-watching tours where you can spot humpbacks and dolphins to exploring the forests and beaches of Naikoon Provincial Park. You can also meet Haida artists in Old Massett, where towering totem poles are a testament to the Haida culture.

Haida Gwaii has a unique, off-the-grid charm — there’s no public transit, so you’ll need to fly or take a BC Ferry to get there. Whether you’re a nature lover or seeking to experience Indigenous culture firsthand, Haida Gwaii is one of BC’s most unforgettable destinations — and now it’s officially a top place to visit in 2025.

Haida Gwaii was the only Canadian destination to make National Geographic’s list. Here’s how the top 15 shaped up, and for the full list, click here.