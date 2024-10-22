Vancouver Island has once again earned its spot on the global stage, being ranked one of the best islands in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, and the second-best island in North America in the magazine’s 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The top five North American Islands are split between Canada and Mexico, with Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia making the list at #3.

Here’s how the rest of the North American Islands ranked:

Isla Holbox, Mexico Vancouver Island, Canada Cape Breton, Canada Isla Mujeres, Mexico Cozumel, Mexico

Condé Nast notes that visitors to Vancouver Island can immerse themselves in a range of unique experiences, from salmon fishing and wine tasting to glassblowing and sailing. Its beaches and natural landscapes make it a favourite for those seeking a coastal escape.

Condé Nast Traveler gave a special shoutout to Tofino, highlighting the iconic Wickaninnish Inn as a top place to stay, with its cedar-plank architecture and prime location to the stunning Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island (and Cape Breton, for that matter) is consistently recognized by renowned magazines such as Condé Nast or Travel + Leisure. In July, Travel + Leisure voted Vancouver Island the #1 Canadian Island, dethroning Cape Breton after six years.

Clearly, Vancouver Island is a must-visit destination for locals and international travellers alike — but if you’re looking for other islands to visit, check out the full list from Condé Nast Traveler here.