Mary Brown's Chicken set to open its first UK restaurant this month

We’re used to international restaurant chains making their way to Canada, but now, one of Canada’s own is setting sail to expand overseas for the first time.

Mary Brown’s Chicken is set to open its first location in the UK this month, and it’s launching with some extra special menu items.

The extremely popular Canadian fried chicken spot was first opened in St. John’s, Newfoundland, in 1969. It now operates 255 locations across Canada.

Now, Mary Brown’s has turned to the UK for expansion, with its first outpost opening in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on February 21.

Diners will be able to get their hands on plenty of Mary Brown’s favourites, including the Big Mary chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, taters, poutine and its signature bone-in chicken.

However, customers in the UK will also be able to try some brand-new menu items that aren’t widely available in Canada, such as halloumi fries, soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes.

According to the restaurant, this is just the start of Mary Brown’s expansion plans, with more spots in the UK, Pakistan and Mexico set to open in 2024.

In fact, the company plans to open 150 international stores over the next five years, so you may well see plenty of Mary Brown’s Chicken when you’re travelling in future.