Get your camera steady and your wallet ready, because The Graze Company’s Instagram-worthy graze boxes are coming to a pop-up near you.

The Graze Company creates stunning charcuterie boxes that are a unique take on typical boards and a delightful addition to any occasion.

You might also like: 5 excellent places to grab a drink in Vancouver

20 Vancouver restaurants that offer great private dining spaces

10 places to find cheap sushi in and around Vancouver

Starting December 9, they are hosting a holiday pop-up shop at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver, where you can purchase their limited-edition Holiday Mini Boxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (@thegrazecompany)

Inside the box, you’ll be happy to find a divine selection of eats, including two premium meats and cheeses, white chocolate and red velvet truffles, candied pecans, pistachios, olives and cornichons, fresh seasonal fruit, cranberries, crackers, rosemary, and edible holiday floral for decoration.

This graze box is an awesome gift for someone you love or a special addition to your own holiday celebrations.

So whether you want to be nice and gift the box away, or if you want to be naughty and keep it all to yourself, be sure to stop by The Graze Company’s pop-up event to get your hands on one of them soon and take your holiday celebrations to the next level.

When: Thursday, December 9 to Sunday, December 12, and Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19

Hours of operation: Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Holt Renfrew Vancouver (main floor) – 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram