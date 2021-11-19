The Graze Company is popping up at Holt Renfrew Vancouver
Get your camera steady and your wallet ready, because The Graze Company’s Instagram-worthy graze boxes are coming to a pop-up near you.
The Graze Company creates stunning charcuterie boxes that are a unique take on typical boards and a delightful addition to any occasion.
Starting December 9, they are hosting a holiday pop-up shop at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver, where you can purchase their limited-edition Holiday Mini Boxes.
Inside the box, you’ll be happy to find a divine selection of eats, including two premium meats and cheeses, white chocolate and red velvet truffles, candied pecans, pistachios, olives and cornichons, fresh seasonal fruit, cranberries, crackers, rosemary, and edible holiday floral for decoration.
This graze box is an awesome gift for someone you love or a special addition to your own holiday celebrations.
So whether you want to be nice and gift the box away, or if you want to be naughty and keep it all to yourself, be sure to stop by The Graze Company’s pop-up event to get your hands on one of them soon and take your holiday celebrations to the next level.
The Graze Company Holiday Pop-up
When: Thursday, December 9 to Sunday, December 12, and Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19
Hours of operation: Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Holt Renfrew Vancouver (main floor) – 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver