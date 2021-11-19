Where to get your eggnog latte fix in Vancouver this season

After Starbucks took the much-loved eggnog latte off their seasonal menu this year, we took it upon ourselves to find delicious, creamy substitutes that are bound to wow your tastebuds just as much, if not more.

There aren’t many places to find this treat, but there are a few, and that’s good enough for us.

Here are three places you can get Eggnog Lattes in Vancouver that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

Blenz Coffee has a secret, and it’s that Santa Claus has been fueling up on their festive Eggnog Latte. It’s creamy, perfectly spiced, and great for winter weather.

Blenz coffee also has a Gingerbread Latte and Chainog Latte as a part of their festive menu if you’re looking to try something similar but different.

Address: Multiple locations

The Eggnog Latte at Café Calabria is made with a blend of milk and eggnog, plus a shot of espresso. Just one sip is all it takes to immerse yourself into the holiday spirit.

Address: 1745 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-7017

Second Cup offers up a must-try Eggnog Latte dusted with festive spice. This magical drink is perfect for accompanying you while you embark on your holiday errands. It will surely give you the extra fuel you need to check things off your list, just like Santa.

Address: Multiple locations

