BC gyms and fitness centres reopen with enhanced safety measures today

Good news for fitness enthusiasts across the province: gyms and fitness centres officially reopen in BC today.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, outlining the new safety measures that would be in place in fitness facilities.

These are the new rules and safety protocols at gyms, fitness centres, and dance classes.

Capacity restrictions

Physical distancing is one of the primary measures BC health officials require fitness facilities to adopt.

Capacity will now be based on 7m2 of floor space per person for individual and group fitness activities. All group fitness and exercise classes must not exceed a capacity limit of 25 people.

Masks

The guidance on masks in fitness centres has been a tricky one to follow, but during the press conference on Tuesday, Henry said that masks must be worn at all times, except for when actively exercising.

Henry said that mask-wearing is encouraged when exercising, but she went on to say that some people may not be able to for health reasons.

Pre-booking

While pre-booking will vary based on whether your fitness centre or gym has implemented an appointment system, Henry strongly encouraged pre-booking for individual drop-in fitness when operationally available.

Vaccine card

Scanning a proof of vaccination QR code is required upon entry to a fitness centre.

Before the reopening announcement, some gyms and fitness centres in BC decided to jump the gun and open anyway as an act of defiance on Tuesday.