Several BC gyms reopened today in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Several BC gyms posted green squares to Instagram and opened their doors Tuesday in defiance of public health orders.

The gyms and fitness enthusiasts posting on social media used the hashtag #FreeBC, and said gyms reopening is part of “operation green light.”

“Gyms in BC are rallying together and opening their doors on January 18 regardless of public health orders and STAYING OPEN because we are certain that we are a part of the solution,” Iron Energy said on Instagram.

The West Kelowna gym appears to have instigated the movement with a post on Sunday, asking other gyms to join. Iron Energy has stayed open through many of the pandemic closures and has faced fines for doing so. Most recently, its sandwich board falsely declared it was an aquatic centre to try and stay open under rules for community pools.

Several other BC gyms have declared they will open Tuesday, including Murph’s Gym in Chilliwack, High Definition Fitness in Surrey, Oxygen Yoga and Fitness in Surrey, and Crossfit Lolo in Langford. Many other yoga studios, trainers, and gym-goers posted messages of support.

Gyms in BC have been ordered closed since December 22 due to rising Omicron cases. The order was supposed to lift January 18, but officials quietly removed the expiration date from the order Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the order needed to stay in place until Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about restrictions on Tuesday afternoon. It’s not known whether gym closures and gathering restrictions will be extended.

Gyms reopening comes after several protesters staged a maskless workout at a Metro Vancouver mall on Saturday. Several demonstrators carried signs saying gyms were essential.

The workout leader also posted to Instagram about her disapproval of BC’s vaccine passport system, calling the certificates “segregation passports.”

Gyms across BC have needed to ensure clients are fully vaccinated since September 2021, so unvaccinated individuals have not had legal access to fitness facilities since last summer.