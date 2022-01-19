Save-On-Foods to operate at 50% capacity in BC stores

Save-On-Foods will be introducing capacity limits at their locations across BC “until further notice.”

The move is an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 not only in store locations but also in the communities that the chain serves.

In addition to the capacity restrictions, Save-On-Foods will be implementing other COVID-19 safety measures to protect customers.

Customers will be reminded to maintain a safe physical distance from other customers.

“This is all part of our efforts to reinforce that physical distancing is required whenever possible for the safety of both team members and customers and as outlined in our COVID-19 safety plan, which has been re-instated as ordered by our Public Health Officer,” Save-On-Foods said in a statement.

New signage will be installed across locations reminding customers to not enter if they’re experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. Signage will include an ongoing customer tally at the front of the store. They’ll also be increasing the frequency at which they sanitize and disinfect stores.

“Our store clerks and leaders are doing an amazing job in what continues to be a very difficult time and we are so grateful to our valued customers for their patience and kindness with our teams when visiting our stores.”



Customers and employees will also be provided with sanitizing stations, and protective plexiglass barriers will be installed.

It remains to be scene if other grocery stores and chains will follow suit, but Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has suggested that businesses should have COVID-19 safety plans in place.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Henry also announced that bars and nightclubs would remain closed until February 16, but that gyms would be allowed to open with enhanced safety measures on January 20.