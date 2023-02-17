Pretty in P!nk: Pop queen is bringing her new tour to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The concert announcements just keep rolling in, and Vancouver fans are in for a treat when a three-time Grammy winner comes to town this fall.

Global pop icon P!nk is bringing The Trustfall Tour to Rogers Arena on Friday, October 20.

The North American tour is named after her just-released ninth studio album, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am.

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim. P!nk is also a renowned supporter of various charities, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and Autism Speaks. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

Chart-topping alt-rockers Grouplove (“Tongue Tied”) and LA-based DJ and producer KidCutUp will open for P!nk on all her Trustfall dates.

When: October 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am