Luck of the Irish: This Vancouver St. Patrick's Day party is giving away a trip to Dublin

Your friends will be green with envy if you win this epic St. Patrick’s Day prize!

Freehouse Collective is throwing a massive St. Paddy’s Weekend Party at six of its popular Vancouver locations from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.

Guests will enjoy a delicious menu of special food and drinks at all locations throughout the month. And until March 19, you can enter to win an amazing trip for two to Dublin, Ireland. That sounds “deadly” to us!

The Road to Dublin: St. Paddy’s Weekend Party takes place at Brass Fish, Butcher & Bullock, Cinema, Sing Sing, The Lamplighter, and Three Brits.

Enjoy all your Irish faves like corned beef hash and bangers & mash, as well as drink features on Guinness, Harp, and Jameson. The St. Patrick’s celebrations will also include live entertainment throughout the weekend.

And may the luck of the Irish be upon you as you scratch an instant win ticket that is available at Freehouse Collective pubs. Each gives you the opportunity to win food, drink, and gift cards from your favourite neighbourhood spot.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected in the giant prize draw for a trip for two to Dublin to experience Irish hospitality first-hand. It includes round-trip airfare, two nights of shared accommodation and a VIP tour of the original Jameson Distillery on Bow Street, founded in 1780.

So put on your finest greenery and reserve your spot at the St. Paddy’s party today!

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Where: Brass Fish, Butcher & Bullock, Cinema, Sing Sing, The Lamplighter, and Three Brits

Tickets: Free, RSVP online