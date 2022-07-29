After COVID-19 forced it to shift online for two years, Vancouver Pride Parade is finally making an in-person comeback Sunday.

“Gather, take up space and be your full authentic selves — together,” Vancouver Pride encourages.

Vancouver Pride Society’s 2022 festival theme is “Together Again.”

Since the event coincides with the first heat wave of the summer, we’ve put together to details to help you safely get to the event, enjoy yourself there, and make it back home.

How to get there:

The parade goes from 12 until 3 pm Sunday through Vancouver’s West End and ends at Sunset Beach. The parade will make its way down Robson Street, Denman Street, and then Beach Avenue.

To help get you there here are the accessible shuttles available:

To Sunset Beach Park

Depart from Waterfront Station at 9:40 am to arrive at Sunset Beach Park at 9:50 am.

Depart from Waterfront Station at 10:25 am to arrive at Sunset Beach Park at 10:35 am.

Depart from Waterfront Station at 11:00 am to arrive at Sunset Beach Park at 11:20 am.

To Waterfront Station

Depart from Sunset Beach Park at 4:00 pm to arrive at Waterfront Station at 4:15 pm.

Depart from Sunset Beach Park at 5:00 pm to arrive at Waterfront Station at 5:15 pm.

Depart from Sunset Beach Park at 6:00 pm to arrive at Waterfront Station at 6:15 pm.

If you’re driving into the area or through it, a number of other roads will also be blocked for stages and fire lanes.

Where to watch the parade

You will be able to view the parade from the sidewalk. Obstructions will be marked in high-visibility tape, chalk, or covered.

Accessible viewing zones will be set up as well.

Loose chairs will be in these areas and are covered by a tent. However, at Sunset Beach Vancouver Pride will set up bleachers in the area.

At the Sunset Beach Parade viewing zone, ASL interpretation and will be provided along with Vocaleye who will be doing parade descriptions.

Washrooms will be set up along the parade route.

If you want to watch in comfort, you can buy tickets to the Parade Viewing Party.

For your safety

It’s going to be hot Sunday with it expected to reach 31°C. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver so remember to stay bring a water bottle, wear a hat, and apply and reapply your sunscreen.

If you need water at the parade, there will be water stations along the route.

Trained First Air staff members, security, volunteers, and the Good Night Out Harm Reduction Volunteers will be in the area.

If you’re not yet comfortable attending an in-person event, you can watch the parade online.