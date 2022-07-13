Erik Gudbranson is on the move again.

Gudbranson, who had an NHL career-high in goals (6), points (17), and plus/minus (+15) last season with the Calgary Flames, is on the move after signing a four-year, $4 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Erik Gudbranson to CBJ, four years, $4M AAV. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

The 30-year-old 6’5 blueliner was fifth on the Flames in average-time-on-ice for the Flames at 18:08 last season.

He became an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, $1.95 million contract with Calgary expired. He was originally signed last September as an unrestricted free agent.

Salim Valji of TSN reported Tuesday that Gudbranson, along with fellow unrestricted free agent blueliner Nikita Zadorov, had hoped to remain with the Flames.

Gudbranson, originally the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, has 94 points (27 goals, 67 assists) and 708 minutes in penalties in 641 career NHL games with the Flames, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Florida Panthers.